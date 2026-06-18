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Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 19-21)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:29 AM EDT

We’re already halfway through June. Can you believe it? Michigan Public is here to share some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend to help you get out and enjoy the summer, instead of letting it pass you by. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by our staff!

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Northern Michigan Country Rock Festival
6/19 | 5 p.m.
Castle Farms - 5052 M66 N, Charlevoix, MI 49720
$40

Harborfest
6/19-6/20 | All Day
Downtown - South Haven, MI
Free

Alpena Blues Festival
6/20 | 2 p.m.
Downtown - Alpena, MI
Free

Iron Mountain Summer Roll Out
6/20 | 12 p.m.
Iron Mountain
$5

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Fiddler On The Roof
6/17-6/21 | Times Vary
Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary

Hamburg Family Fun Fest
6/17-6/20 | All Day
Manly Bennett Park - 10675 Merrill Road, Hamburg Township, MI
Free

Sky Tykes
6/18 | 12:30 p.m.
Howell Nature Center - 1005 Triangle Lake Road, Howell, MI
$8

Ann Arbor Summer Streets
6/18-6/21 | 4 p.m.
Main street- Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

Hart of Detroit Summer Festival
6/19 | 12 p.m.
Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox
6/19-6/21 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

The Heidelberg Ball
6/20 | 6 p.m.
Heidelberg Project - 3600 Heidelberg Street, Detroit, MI
Free

Motor Muster
6/20-6/21 | All Day
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$39

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Record & CD Show
6/20 | All day
American Legion Post 179 - 2327 Wilson Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Juneteenth Freedom Festival & Market
6/20 | 2 p.m.
Kollen Park - 240 Kollen Park Drive, Holland, MI
Free

Grand Rapids Pride Festival
6/20-6/21 | All Day
Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Treat Trot
6/20 | Times Vary by Race
Riverside Park - 2001 Monrow Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary by Race

Kalamazoo

Murder Mystery Dinner
6/20 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120

Love Letters
6/19-6/20 | 8 p.m.
Vic Theatre - 134 E Vine Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$32

Dirty Donut Race
6/20 | Times Vary by Race
Downtown - Martin, MI
Prices Vary by Race

BavarianFest
6/20 | 12 p.m.
Steinspark Biergarten - 2603 E Milham Avenue, Portage, MI
Free

Lansing

517 Juneteenth Weekend
6/18-6/21 | All Day
Reo Town- Lansing, MI
Free

Lansing Fiesta & Carnival
6/18-6/21 | All Day
Adado Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Free

World Cup Watch Party
6/19 | 1 p.m.
Lansing Shuffle - 325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI
Free

Father’s Day BBQ
6/21 | 12 p.m.
Looking Glass Brewing Company - 115 N Bridge Street, DeWitt, MI
Free
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Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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