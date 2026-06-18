Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 19-21)
We’re already halfway through June. Can you believe it? Michigan Public is here to share some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend to help you get out and enjoy the summer, instead of letting it pass you by. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by our staff!
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Northern Michigan Country Rock Festival
6/19 | 5 p.m.
Castle Farms - 5052 M66 N, Charlevoix, MI 49720
$40
Harborfest
6/19-6/20 | All Day
Downtown - South Haven, MI
Free
Alpena Blues Festival
6/20 | 2 p.m.
Downtown - Alpena, MI
Free
Iron Mountain Summer Roll Out
6/20 | 12 p.m.
Iron Mountain
$5
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Fiddler On The Roof
6/17-6/21 | Times Vary
Encore Theatre - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
Hamburg Family Fun Fest
6/17-6/20 | All Day
Manly Bennett Park - 10675 Merrill Road, Hamburg Township, MI
Free
Sky Tykes
6/18 | 12:30 p.m.
Howell Nature Center - 1005 Triangle Lake Road, Howell, MI
$8
Ann Arbor Summer Streets
6/18-6/21 | 4 p.m.
Main street- Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Hart of Detroit Summer Festival
6/19 | 12 p.m.
Hart Plaza - 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox
6/19-6/21 | Times Vary
Comerica Park - 2100 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
The Heidelberg Ball
6/20 | 6 p.m.
Heidelberg Project - 3600 Heidelberg Street, Detroit, MI
Free
Motor Muster
6/20-6/21 | All Day
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$39
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Record & CD Show
6/20 | All day
American Legion Post 179 - 2327 Wilson Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Juneteenth Freedom Festival & Market
6/20 | 2 p.m.
Kollen Park - 240 Kollen Park Drive, Holland, MI
Free
Grand Rapids Pride Festival
6/20-6/21 | All Day
Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Treat Trot
6/20 | Times Vary by Race
Riverside Park - 2001 Monrow Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary by Race
Kalamazoo
Murder Mystery Dinner
6/20 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Love Letters
6/19-6/20 | 8 p.m.
Vic Theatre - 134 E Vine Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$32
Dirty Donut Race
6/20 | Times Vary by Race
Downtown - Martin, MI
Prices Vary by Race
BavarianFest
6/20 | 12 p.m.
Steinspark Biergarten - 2603 E Milham Avenue, Portage, MI
Free
Lansing
517 Juneteenth Weekend
6/18-6/21 | All Day
Reo Town- Lansing, MI
Free
Lansing Fiesta & Carnival
6/18-6/21 | All Day
Adado Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Free
World Cup Watch Party
6/19 | 1 p.m.
Lansing Shuffle - 325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI
Free
Father’s Day BBQ
6/21 | 12 p.m.
Looking Glass Brewing Company - 115 N Bridge Street, DeWitt, MI
Free