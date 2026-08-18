Join us for an evening of inspiration, collaboration, and discovery at the annual Educators Night on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This landmark event is custom-designed for early childhood and Pre-K–12 educators, school administrators, and homeschooling parents who are eager to bridge the gap between their daily classroom instruction and the rich, untapped potential of the Detroit Cultural Center.

Educators Night invites you to step beyond the walls of your classroom and into an interconnected learning district. Rather than viewing Detroit's museums, universities, and libraries as individual destinations, we encourage you to experience them as a cohesive ecosystem of support. This evening is your chance to meet the people behind the programs—museum educators, librarians, teaching artists, and nonprofit leaders—who are dedicated to helping you bring learning to life for your students.

An Immersive, Multi-Venue Experience

This event features a unique, walkable format designed for discovery. You have the flexibility to begin your evening at the institution that best aligns with your teaching discipline or personal interests:

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: Explore the power of Performing Arts & Culture.

Detroit Historical Museum: Delve into History & Sustainability.

Detroit Institute of Arts: Engage with Arts & Design.

Detroit Public Library: Discover Early Childhood, Literacy, & Teacher Resources.

Michigan Science Center: Experience the wonder of STEM.

Whether you are looking to book your next field trip, find professional development that offers SCECH credits, or simply gather new lesson plans and in-class workshop ideas, the opportunities are endless.

Why Attend?

Connect & Network: Meet over 60 nonprofit partners from across Southeast Michigan.

Hands-On Learning: Participate in interactive workshops, demonstrations, and special performances.

Walk Away Prepared: Leave with classroom-ready materials, teacher resources, and a head start on your curriculum planning for the year.

Enjoy the Community: Relax with light refreshments, visit the food truck rally at the Michigan Science Center, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere alongside fellow educators.

Special Perks: Pre-registered attendees receive a commemorative tote bag (while supplies last), and you can use your event stamp card to visit three or more institutions to earn a special Detroit Cultural Center gift.

Come for one evening and leave with a year’s worth of possibilities. We invite you to join us on September 15 to help us transform Detroit’s Cultural Center into your most valuable educational resource.

Register today to secure your spot and start planning your route through the district: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/educators-night-discover-detroits-cultural-center-as-a-learning-district-tickets-1993955684127?aff=oddtdtcreator