Join us for Educators Night on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, for an unprecedented opportunity to explore the extraordinary educational ecosystem of Detroit’s Cultural Center. This landmark event is specifically curated for early childhood and Pre-K–12 educators, school administrators, and homeschooling parents who are seeking to bridge the divide between daily classroom instruction and the rich, untapped cultural resources of Southeast Michigan.

The Vision: A Collaborative Learning District

Educators Night invites you to step beyond the four walls of your classroom and into an interconnected learning district. The Cultural Center is not merely a collection of individual destinations; it is a powerful, cohesive ecosystem of support. This evening is your opportunity to meet the individuals behind the programs—museum educators, librarians, teaching artists, and nonprofit leaders—who are dedicated to helping you bring complex concepts to life for your students. Our goal is to transform the way you perceive the district, establishing it as a year-round resource that can support your curriculum, student well-being, and professional development needs.

A Unique, Walkable Multi-Venue Experience

This event features a unique, walkable format designed for discovery and flexibility. You are invited to start your evening at the institution that best aligns with your teaching discipline or personal interests, and from there, explore the district at your own pace.

Five major Cultural Center institutions will be open, each offering a distinct educational focus:

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: Explore the power of Performing Arts & Culture.

Detroit Historical Museum: Delve into History & Sustainability.

Detroit Institute of Arts: Engage with Arts & Design.

Detroit Public Library: Discover Early Childhood, Literacy, & Teacher Resources.

Michigan Science Center: Experience the wonder of STEM.

Connecting with a Community of Partners

Beyond the host institutions, Educators Night brings together over 60 nonprofit partners from across Southeast Michigan. Whether you are looking to book your next field trip, discover innovative in-school workshops, or find traveling programs that bring the expertise directly to your students, this event provides direct access to the experts who make these experiences possible. You will have the opportunity to engage with these partners to build lasting relationships that you can draw upon throughout the school year.

Professional Growth and Classroom Ready Resources

Educators Night is more than an open house; it is a professional development opportunity. Attendees will discover:

Professional Development: Learn about various opportunities, including select programs that offer State Continuing Education Clock Hours (SCECH) credits.

Classroom Materials: Leave with hands-on lesson plans, teacher resources, and classroom-ready materials that you can implement immediately.

Customized Experiences: Learn about customized educational experiences, summer opportunities, and student wellbeing resources.

Event Perks and Community Engagement

We want your experience to be as rewarding as it is informative. As you explore the district, take advantage of several special event features:

Commemorative Keepsakes: Pre-registered attendees will receive a free Detroit Cultural Center tote bag (while supplies last).

The Stamp Card Challenge: Visit three or more institutions throughout the evening, fill out your official Educators Night stamp card, and receive a special Detroit Cultural Center-themed gift.

Food and Community: Enjoy light refreshments throughout the evening and join fellow educators for a vibrant food truck rally located in front of the Michigan Science Center.

Come for One Evening, Leave with a Year’s Worth of Possibilities

Educators Night is designed to help you build an interconnected network of community knowledge that supports your teaching practice. By the end of the evening, you will have moved from viewing the Cultural Center as individual institutions to seeing it as a vital, year-round partner in your students' education.

We invite you to register today to secure your spot and start planning your route through Detroit’s premier learning district. Whether you are an early childhood educator, a K–12 teacher, an administrator, or a homeschool parent, your presence helps strengthen the educational fabric of our community.

Join us on September 15, and let’s transform the Detroit Cultural Center into your most valuable educational resource!