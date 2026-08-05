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Emancipation Jubilee Block Party

Emancipation Jubilee Block Party

The Institute of Public Scholarship's 2nd annual Emancipation Jubilee is a community block party on Kalamazoo's downtown mall spanning the blocks between Water St and Kalamazoo Ave that commemorates Black resilience, resistance, joy, and liberty. Coinciding with the 111th anniversary of the Lincoln Jubilee in Chicago and the publication of the Michigan Manual of Freeman’s Progress, this event amplifies historical narratives, personal stories, food, music, fun, and a vibrant Diasporic community.

Event Highlights Include:
● Live Music & Entertainment
● Food Trucks
● Retail Vendors
● Black & Brown-Owned Businesses
● Artisan Marketplace
● Wellness & Holistic Practitioners
● Spiritual & Meditative Vendors
● Community Organizations
● Family Activities
● Cultural Experiences

We hope you will join us in honoring the joy and celebrating the enduring freedom of Black people locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally!

Institute of Public Scholarship
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Institute of Public Scholarship
313 N Burdick St
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49007
269-366-6153
theinstitutecommunityoutreach@gmail.com
https://www.theipsnow.org/#/