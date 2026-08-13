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Everybody vs Parkinson’s 2 Gala

Everybody vs Parkinson’s 2 Gala

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening featuring exceptional dining, entertainment, exclusive auction opportunities and inspiring stories from individuals whose lives have been transformed through the Foundation's work. The hilarious comedy team, and University of Michigan alumni, the Sklar Brothers will host the evening. With six critically acclaimed comedy albums released, The Sklar Brothers are one of the most inflection comedy teams of all time, and headline shows all over North America, bringing one of the most unique comedy duo acts ever to the stage. In addition, the sensational Jerry Ross Band will also perform a variety of music genres throughout the evening. The event also offers unique opportunities for supporters to engage with Kirk Gibson while helping expand the Foundation's impact.

Individual tickets for the Everybody vs. Parkinson’s 2 Gala are now available for $500 each on the events page at www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org. In addition, there are sponsorship opportunities available which can garner exclusive recognition and alignment with the EVSP2 Gala and overall will help support those living with Parkinson’s through the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s.

For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets, visit the events page at www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org

Saint John's Resort
05:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Saint John's Resort
44045 Five Mile Rd.
Plymouth, Michigan 48170
(734) 414-0600
https://www.saintjohnsresort.com/