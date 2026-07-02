The FastTrack Awards recognize the companies and leaders shaping the future of the region through innovation, growth, and community impact. The annual FastTrack gazelle awards honor businesses that have achieved 20% or greater revenue growth over the past three years. New this year, two additional awards will spotlight outstanding small businesses and individuals whose contributions strengthen the community.

From high-growth companies to local changemakers, the honorees represent the talent, entrepreneurship, and leadership that drive the region forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements, connect with fellow business and community leaders, and hear a keynote presentation.