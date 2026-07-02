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FastTrack Awards

FastTrack Awards

The FastTrack Awards recognize the companies and leaders shaping the future of the region through innovation, growth, and community impact. The annual FastTrack gazelle awards honor businesses that have achieved 20% or greater revenue growth over the past three years. New this year, two additional awards will spotlight outstanding small businesses and individuals whose contributions strengthen the community.

From high-growth companies to local changemakers, the honorees represent the talent, entrepreneurship, and leadership that drive the region forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements, connect with fellow business and community leaders, and hear a keynote presentation.

Vanguard Hotel
$60 Early Bird ($75 After 8/3/26)
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
https://a2tech360.com/
Vanguard Hotel
201 Glen Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7347619317
a2tech360@annarborusa.org
https://a2tech360.com/events/michigan-startup-capital-summit-2025/