Frames of Reference, Past and Present: Selected Works by Anita Bates | Opening Reception and Artist Talk

The Stamelos Gallery Center is proud to present Frames of Reference, Past and Present: Selected Works by Anita Bates, a survey of the artist’s past and present artwork.

“This exhibition explores my aesthetic choices over the last 20 plus years. Not truly a retrospective because the scope is limited, the work is more of a survey; selected paintings which represent the various bodies of work undertaken over more than two decades.”

- Anita Bates

This exhibition will be on display until December 13. For further information and disability accommodation, please contact Laura Cotton, Art Curator and Gallery Manager at lacotton@umich.edu and visit the website www.umdearborn.edu/stamelos.

