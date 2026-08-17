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Frames of Reference, Past and Present: Selected Works by Anita Bates | Opening Reception and Artist Talk

Frames of Reference, Past and Present: Selected Works by Anita Bates | Opening Reception and Artist Talk

The Stamelos Gallery Center is proud to present Frames of Reference, Past and Present: Selected Works by Anita Bates, a survey of the artist’s past and present artwork.

“This exhibition explores my aesthetic choices over the last 20 plus years. Not truly a retrospective because the scope is limited, the work is more of a survey; selected paintings which represent the various bodies of work undertaken over more than two decades.”
- Anita Bates

This exhibition will be on display until December 13. For further information and disability accommodation, please contact Laura Cotton, Art Curator and Gallery Manager at lacotton@umich.edu and visit the website www.umdearborn.edu/stamelos.

Stamelos Gallery Center, UM-Dearborn
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Anita Bates
asmai@umich.edu
https://www.anitabatestheartist.com/
Stamelos Gallery Center, UM-Dearborn
4901 Evergreen Road
Dearborn, Michigan 48128
lacotton@umich.edu
https://library.umd.umich.edu/stamelos/