Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged A Nation

Inspired by the Bicentennial Freedom Train, the Freedom Plane National Tour will make original documents fundamental to America's founding accessible to Americans across the country as part of the commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, July 9th-26th.

The Henry Ford is honored to be one of eight institutions in the U.S. hosting The National Archives and Records Administration traveling exhibition.

Visit Tips: As you prepare for your visit to Documents That Forged a Nation, please be aware that these rare national treasures have special display needs. Lighting may be lower than usual in this exhibit to preserve the documents. Food and beverages are welcome while guests are in line, but will not be allowed in the display gallery. Reservations are required. Dates are selling out quickly, reserve your free tickets now.

Schedule Note: On July 23 only, this traveling exhibition will remain open until 8 p.m. for a special evening viewing.

