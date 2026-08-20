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Gems from the Vault: Stories from the Packard Archives

Gems from the Vault: Stories from the Packard Archives

Step inside The Vault at the Packard Proving Grounds, home to the Packard Motor Car Foundation's archive and the world's largest collection of Packard photographs and archival documents. Pat Connell, who leads the Foundation's ongoing Vault project and authors the Packard Pulse's "Gems from the Vault" series, will share photographs and the fascinating stories they preserve. Attendees will be able to have a rare glimpse into Packard's rich history through the lens of its extraordinary archives.

Part of the Historical Speaker Series.

$5 for General Admission | Free for PPG Members

Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
$0-$5
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Packard Motor Car Foundation
(414) 544-6554‬
amanda@packardprovinggrounds.org
http://packardprovinggrounds.org
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke Ave
Shelby Township, Michigan 48317
586-739-4800
http://packardprovinggrounds.org