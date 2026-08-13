Girls Night Out: Practical Magic 2

Join us at Emagine Rochester Hills on September 11th at 7 PM for a special Girls Night Out screening of Practical Magic 2, featuring themed experiences, photo ops, tarot readings, and a VIP package in partnership with Astral that includes movie admission, a themed cocktail or mocktail, popcorn, exclusive T-shirt, and themed photo opportunities.

Tarot readings will also be available first-come, first-served from 5:30–7:30 PM, presented in partnership with Downtown Tarot Company.