Glenlore Trails' Fall Forest Walk "CARNEVIL 2" Tickets On Sale Now!

Glenlore Trails' CarnEvil 2 returns September 18th - November 1st with a reimagined, family-friendly Halloween adventure featuring immersive lights, interactive games, and carnival-inspired fun along a one mile forest trail. Join this one of a kind experience this fall at Glenlore Trails .

The CarnEvil 2 Experience Includes:

*Select Nights Only

One-Mile complete forest transformation featuring immersive lighting, sound, and visual storytelling

CarnEvil themed interactive experiences throughout the trail

Carnival inspired games and activities designed for guests of all ages

Light and Sound Displays featuring projection mapping, glowing art installations, LED displays, and interactive displays

Family-Friendly Halloween Fun with whimsical spooky moments and seasonal surprises

Magical Interactive Wands allowing guests to unlock additional surprises on the trail

Food Trucks featuring a rotating lineup of dinner and desserts including the return of The Little Donut Factory

Seasonal Drinks including warm beverage options and adult beverage selections

Friday, September 18 "Opening Night" – Live Music from Full Tilt Boogie

Saturday, September 19 – Face Painting and Balloon Twisting - 7:30pm-9:30pm

Friday, October 16 - Adult Night – 21+ Only / Live Music from DeVar & The Detroiters – 7:00pm-10:30pm

Sunday, October 25 – Trick or Treat – 6:45pm-7:30pm / Face Painting and Balloon Twisting – 6:30pm-8:30pm

Saturday, October 31 – Halloween Night

A full list of upcoming events can be found at www.GlenloreTrails.com.

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00am

Tickets are available online at www.GlenloreTrails.com.

Prices start at:

3 years and under: Free

4-12 years: $15

13-64 years: $25

65+: $20

Group Rates (20+ people): Starting at $18 each

*Ticket pricing may vary for specialized themed event nights.

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Sunday, November 1, 2026

Opening Thursday through Sunday Evenings

Tours start around dusk. Start times vary by day but typically begin around 5:30pm with the final entry around 9:00pm.

GLENLORE TRAILS – CARNEVIL 2

3860 Newton Road

Commerce Township, MI 48382