Glenlore Trails' Fall Forest Walk "CARNEVIL 2" Tickets On Sale Now!
Glenlore Trails' Fall Forest Walk "CARNEVIL 2" Tickets On Sale Now!
Glenlore Trails' CarnEvil 2 returns September 18th - November 1st with a reimagined, family-friendly Halloween adventure featuring immersive lights, interactive games, and carnival-inspired fun along a one mile forest trail. Join this one of a kind experience this fall at Glenlore Trails .
The CarnEvil 2 Experience Includes:
*Select Nights Only
One-Mile complete forest transformation featuring immersive lighting, sound, and visual storytelling
CarnEvil themed interactive experiences throughout the trail
Carnival inspired games and activities designed for guests of all ages
Light and Sound Displays featuring projection mapping, glowing art installations, LED displays, and interactive displays
Family-Friendly Halloween Fun with whimsical spooky moments and seasonal surprises
Magical Interactive Wands allowing guests to unlock additional surprises on the trail
Food Trucks featuring a rotating lineup of dinner and desserts including the return of The Little Donut Factory
Seasonal Drinks including warm beverage options and adult beverage selections
Friday, September 18 "Opening Night" – Live Music from Full Tilt Boogie
Saturday, September 19 – Face Painting and Balloon Twisting - 7:30pm-9:30pm
Friday, October 16 - Adult Night – 21+ Only / Live Music from DeVar & The Detroiters – 7:00pm-10:30pm
Sunday, October 25 – Trick or Treat – 6:45pm-7:30pm / Face Painting and Balloon Twisting – 6:30pm-8:30pm
Saturday, October 31 – Halloween Night
A full list of upcoming events can be found at www.GlenloreTrails.com.
Tickets are on sale Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00am
Tickets are available online at www.GlenloreTrails.com.
Prices start at:
3 years and under: Free
4-12 years: $15
13-64 years: $25
65+: $20
Group Rates (20+ people): Starting at $18 each
*Ticket pricing may vary for specialized themed event nights.
Friday, September 18, 2026 – Sunday, November 1, 2026
Opening Thursday through Sunday Evenings
Tours start around dusk. Start times vary by day but typically begin around 5:30pm with the final entry around 9:00pm.
GLENLORE TRAILS – CARNEVIL 2
3860 Newton Road
Commerce Township, MI 48382