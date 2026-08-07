Global Pathology, Diagnostics, Laboratory Medicine Conference & Business Expo (PATHOLOGYHUB 2026)

The Utilitarian Conference Gathering (UCG) warmly welcomes you to the Global Pathology, Diagnostics, Laboratory Medicine Conference & Business Expo (PATHOLOGYHUB 2027), taking place 1-2 Feb 2027 in Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai, with virtual participation also available.

Theme: "Advancing Pathology and Diagnostics: Driving Innovation, Precision, and Excellence in Healthcare."

PATHOLOGYHUB 2027 is an international platform that brings together pathologists, laboratory professionals, clinicians, researchers, academicians, and industry leaders to explore the latest innovations in pathology, diagnostics, laboratory medicine, digital pathology, and precision healthcare. The conference offers an excellent opportunity to present research, exchange ideas, build collaborations, and discover emerging technologies that are transforming modern diagnostics.

Call for Papers & Abstracts

Abstract submissions are now open for PATHOLOGYHUB 2027. Researchers, clinicians, academicians, students, and healthcare professionals are invited to submit their original research and present their work to a global audience.

Each scientific session will conclude with interactive panel discussions, allowing participants to engage with leading experts and discuss the latest advances, challenges, and future directions in pathology and laboratory medicine.

Who Should Attend?

The conference welcomes:

• Pathologists

• Clinical Laboratory Scientists

• Laboratory Directors & Managers

• Medical Technologists

• Molecular Biologists & Geneticists

• Oncologists & Hematologists

• Microbiologists

• Biomedical Scientists

• Clinical Researchers

Conference Key Sessions

• Pathology

• Digital Pathology

• Cancer Pathology

• Breast Pathology

• Computational Pathology

• Pathology & Technology

• Dermatopathology

• Diagnostic Pathology

• Surgical Pathology

• Histopathology

Explore all conference tracks:

https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/tracks

Conference Benefits

• 30 CME/CPD Credit Hours

• International Scientific Sessions

• Keynote & Plenary Presentations

• Interactive Panel Discussions

• Product Launch Opportunities

• Certificate of Recognition

• Publication of Accepted Abstracts

• Networking & Collaboration Opportunities

• Research Promotion & Career Development

• Employment & Recruitment Opportunities

• Business & Investment Networking

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When is PATHOLOGYHUB 2027?

1–2 Feb 2027, Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai.

2. Who can attend?

Pathologists, clinicians, researchers, laboratory professionals, students, academicians, and industry experts.

3. Can I submit an abstract?

Yes. Abstract submissions are open for oral and poster presentations.

4. Is virtual participation available?

Yes. You can join as a speaker, presenter, or delegate online.

5. Will I receive CME/CPD credits?

Yes. Eligible participants can earn 30 CME/CPD Credit Hours.

6. What topics are covered?

Digital Pathology, Molecular Pathology, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Laboratory Medicine, AI in Diagnostics, and more.

7. Is visa assistance provided?

Yes. UCG offers visa guidance for registered international participants.

8. Can my company exhibit or sponsor?

Yes. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available.

9. What does registration include?

Access to scientific sessions, networking, conference materials, and a participation certificate (package-dependent).

How do I register?

You can register through the official registration page:

https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/registration

For further assistance, contact us at info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com or WhatsApp: +971 55 179 2927.

Visa Assistance

UCG provides visa guidance for all registered participants. Once your registration is confirmed, our support team will assist you throughout the Dubai visa application process to help ensure a smooth travel experience.

We look forward to welcoming you to Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai, for two inspiring days of scientific learning, collaboration, innovation, and networking.

UCG Supporting Journals

Unified Citation Journals publishes high-quality research across medicine, healthcare, life sciences, engineering, and technology. The platform supports scientific advancement and promotes innovative discoveries that improve global healthcare.

Learn more: https://ucjournals.com/

CME (Continuing Medical Education)

Earn 30 CME Credit Hours through accredited scientific sessions designed to enhance clinical knowledge, diagnostic skills, and professional development.

Learn more: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/cme

CPD (Continuing Professional Development)

Participants can also earn 30 CPD Credit Hours, supporting continuous professional learning and career advancement across healthcare and laboratory medicine.

Learn more: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/cpd

Important Information

Conference: Global Pathology, Diagnostics, Laboratory Medicine Conference & Business Expo

Short Name: PATHOLOGYHUB2027

Dates: 1–2 Feb 2027

Venue: Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai

Scientific Program Includes:

• Plenary Lectures

• Keynote Presentations

• Scientific Sessions

• Panel Discussions

• Parallel Oral Presentations

• Poster Presentations

• Industry Exhibitions

Target Audience:

Global Healthcare Leaders, Pathologists, Researchers, Laboratory Professionals, Academicians, Students, Industry Experts, Entrepreneurs, Business Delegates, and Executives.

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

Website: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/

CME: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/cme

CPD: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/cpd

Submit Abstract: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/registration

Become an Exhibitor: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/exhibit

Become a Sponsor: https://pathology-medicine.ucgconferences.com/sponsors

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+971551792927