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Guided Tour of the Clements Library

Guided Tour of the Clements Library

Join us this Parent and Family Weekend for a guided tour to learn more about the Clements’ early American history collections. Highlights include viewing of Benjamin West’s iconic painting “Death of General Wolfe,” a Revolutionary War-era trunk that once housed General Gage’s papers, and viewing our current exhibit Who Counts? A History of Voting in America! To register or get more information about this event, please contact the Development team at clemdevcom@umich.edu.

U-M William L. Clements Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu

Artist Group Info

Angela Oonk
angmo@umich.edu
clements.umich.edu
U-M William L. Clements Library
909 S. University Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
clements.umich.edu