Guided Tour of the Clements Library
Guided Tour of the Clements Library
Join us this Parent and Family Weekend for a guided tour to learn more about the Clements’ early American history collections. Highlights include viewing of Benjamin West’s iconic painting “Death of General Wolfe,” a Revolutionary War-era trunk that once housed General Gage’s papers, and viewing our current exhibit Who Counts? A History of Voting in America! To register or get more information about this event, please contact the Development team at clemdevcom@umich.edu.
U-M William L. Clements Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
William L. Clements Library
Artist Group Info
Angela Oonk
angmo@umich.edu