Harmony in the Hills, a Jammin' Music Festival in the Heart of Horse Country- get your tickets now! Have you ever been to D-BAR-A Scout Ranch? It is an enchanting destination in the wilderness of Metamora. And, it is a memorable setting to come and hear super talented musicians perform and jam all genres of vocals and sound on Saturday, August 29th from 4-9 pm. Sit back and listen to the live music in the Wyckoff Lodge and the newly built outdoor pavilion. Play some corn hole on the wrap around porch. The D-BAR-A crew will be grilling up burgers, hotdogs and veggie options plus soft drinks for purchase. You can BYOB your own drink of choice as well. All proceeds from this event will go to the D-BAR-A ranch horses, the Banbury Cross Therapeutic horses and the Metamora Hunt hounds. Great Music for great causes! Save ten bucks if you pre-purchase your tickets. $40 adults. ($50 day of the event), 13 & under get in free and parking is free too! Purchase your tickets at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harmony-in-the-hills-tickets-1990517270740?aff=oddtdtcreator For musicians who want to perform: contact Don at 248-842-8252 or bigdonaccordion@gmail.com to sign up for a time slot, don't wait. Musicians will have free admission, food and drink. Hope to see you all at the ranch on the 29th!