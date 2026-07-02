Healthy Founders, Healthy Exits
Healthy Founders, Healthy Exits
Healthy Founders, Healthy Exits is a conversation on why the healthiest companies are often led by the healthiest founders. Join investors, operators, and exited entrepreneurs as they share practical strategies for preventing burnout, building resilient leadership, and creating businesses positioned for exceptional exits.
Moderated by Reuben Levinsohn,
founding partner Washington Avenue Advisors
NetScout
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
NetScout
2727 S State StAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104