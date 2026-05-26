Hidden Brain: On Stage with Shankar Vedantam (Sept. 10, 2026)

Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us? This question launched the Hidden Brain podcast ten years ago. Since then, the program has helped millions of listeners accomplish their goals, improve their relationships, and develop a deeper understanding of their emotions.

Now, host and creator Shankar Vedantam brings seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain to the stage. Whether you’re new to the show or a longtime listener, this performance of science and storytelling will change how you think about yourself. Shankar Vedantam is set to make his exclusive midwest appearance on Thursday, September 10 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids. Come share your own thoughts and ideas with Shankar and other fans of the show!

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 am on Friday, May 29th.