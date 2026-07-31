"Honoring Our Elders" Pow Wow
"Honoring Our Elders" Pow Wow
Come join us to honor our elders Labor Day Weekend at Oceana Fair Grounds with Native drumming, singing, dancing, food and arts and crafts. Grand Entry at 1pm and 6pm Saturday and at 1pm Sunday. No alcohol, drugs, guns, pets or politics allowed. The public is welcome. Suggested donation at the gate.
Oceana County Fair Grounds
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hart Pow Wow Committee
hartpowwow@gmail.com
Oceana County Fair Grounds
1025 S. State StHart, Michigan 49420
hartpowwow@gmail.com