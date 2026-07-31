© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Honoring Our Elders" Pow Wow

"Honoring Our Elders" Pow Wow

Come join us to honor our elders Labor Day Weekend at Oceana Fair Grounds with Native drumming, singing, dancing, food and arts and crafts. Grand Entry at 1pm and 6pm Saturday and at 1pm Sunday. No alcohol, drugs, guns, pets or politics allowed. The public is welcome. Suggested donation at the gate.

Oceana County Fair Grounds
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Hart Pow Wow Committee
hartpowwow@gmail.com
Oceana County Fair Grounds
1025 S. State St
Hart, Michigan 49420
hartpowwow@gmail.com