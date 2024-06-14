How the Sun Became a Movie Star
How the Sun Became a Movie Star
From stunning eclipse photos to the first motion pictures of the Sun, explore the fascinating history of solar research at U-M. Includes safe solar observation through modern telescopes (weather permitting).
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu