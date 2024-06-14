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How the Sun Became a Movie Star

How the Sun Became a Movie Star

From stunning eclipse photos to the first motion pictures of the Sun, explore the fascinating history of solar research at U-M. Includes safe solar observation through modern telescopes (weather permitting).

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/