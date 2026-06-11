Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 12-14)
The summer heat is in full swing! If you need ideas for how to explore the state in this summer weather, or if you just want a list of some fun things to do, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Lilac Festival
6/5-6/14 | All Day
Main Street - Mackinac Island, MI
Free
Pictured Rocks Days
6/12-6/13 | All Day
Binsfeld Bayshore Park - 355 Elm Avenue, Munising, MI
Free
Frankenmuth Cheesehaus Palooza
6/13 | All Day
Frankenmuth Cheese Haus - 545 S Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Flint Art Fair
6/13-6/14 | All Day
Flint Institute of Arts - 1120 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
$5
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Ann Arbor Summer Fest - Opening Weekend
6/12-6/14 | All Day
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Shakespeare in the Arb
6/11-6/14 | 6:30 p.m.
Nichols Arboretum
$25
Ann Arbor Art Hop
6/13-6/14 | All Day
Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Chelsea Painters Art Fair
6/13-6/14 | All Day
Chelsea Community Fairgrounds - 20501 Old US-12 Hwy, Chelsea, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Hilary Hahn performs Mozart
6/11-6/13 | 8 p.m.
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Summer Concert Series at Festival Park
6/12-6/13 | 5 p.m.
Festival Park - Rochester Hills, MI
Free
Pour Minds Podcast: Still Sippin’ Tour
6/12 | 7:30 p.m.
The Fillmore - 2115 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Greenfield Village Block Party
6/12-6/14 | All Day
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$39
Grand Rapids
RendeZoo
6/12 | 7 p.m.
John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
$125
Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2026
6/12-6/13 | All Day
Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
The Outsiders
6/9-6/14 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Taste of Muskegon
6/12-6/13 | All Day
Hackley Park - 350 W Webster Avenue, Muskegon, M
Free
Kalamazoo
An Evening of Magic with Joe Bennett
6/12 | 8 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$85
National Cereal Fest
6/13 | All Day
Downtown - Battle Creek, MI
Free
Vicksburg Old Car Festival
6/13 | 9 a.m.
Downtown - Vicksburg, MI
Free
Horses, Harmony & Hues
6/13 | 2 p.m.
Horse Time Center - 7447 H Avenue W, Kalamazoo, MI
$90
Lansing
Movie in the Park
6/12 | 9 p.m.
G.A.R. Island Park - 150 E Hamlin Street, Eaton Rapids, MI
Free
FunkFest 2026
6/12-6/13 | All Day
UrbanBeat Event Center - 1213 Turner Road, Lansing, MI
$5
East Lansing Pride
6/13 | 4 p.m.
Downtown - East Lansing, MI
Free
Lansing Beerfest
6/13 | 4 p.m.
Adadp Riverfront Park - 201 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Prices Vary