Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 12-14)

The summer heat is in full swing! If you need ideas for how to explore the state in this summer weather, or if you just want a list of some fun things to do, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Lilac Festival

6/5-6/14 | All Day

Main Street - Mackinac Island, MI

Free

Pictured Rocks Days

6/12-6/13 | All Day

Binsfeld Bayshore Park - 355 Elm Avenue, Munising, MI

Free

Frankenmuth Cheesehaus Palooza

6/13 | All Day

Frankenmuth Cheese Haus - 545 S Main Street, Frankenmuth, MI

Free

Flint Art Fair

6/13-6/14 | All Day

Flint Institute of Arts - 1120 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI

$5

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Summer Fest - Opening Weekend

6/12-6/14 | All Day

Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Shakespeare in the Arb

6/11-6/14 | 6:30 p.m.

Nichols Arboretum

$25

Ann Arbor Art Hop

6/13-6/14 | All Day

Downtown - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Chelsea Painters Art Fair

6/13-6/14 | All Day

Chelsea Community Fairgrounds - 20501 Old US-12 Hwy, Chelsea, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Hilary Hahn performs Mozart

6/11-6/13 | 8 p.m.

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Summer Concert Series at Festival Park

6/12-6/13 | 5 p.m.

Festival Park - Rochester Hills, MI

Free

Pour Minds Podcast: Still Sippin’ Tour

6/12 | 7:30 p.m.

The Fillmore - 2115 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Greenfield Village Block Party

6/12-6/14 | All Day

Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI

$39

Grand Rapids

RendeZoo

6/12 | 7 p.m.

John Ball Zoo - 1300 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI

$125

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2026

6/12-6/13 | All Day

Calder Plaza - 300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

The Outsiders

6/9-6/14 | 7:30 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Taste of Muskegon

6/12-6/13 | All Day

Hackley Park - 350 W Webster Avenue, Muskegon, M

Free

Kalamazoo

An Evening of Magic with Joe Bennett

6/12 | 8 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$85

National Cereal Fest

6/13 | All Day

Downtown - Battle Creek, MI

Free

Vicksburg Old Car Festival

6/13 | 9 a.m.

Downtown - Vicksburg, MI

Free

Horses, Harmony & Hues

6/13 | 2 p.m.

Horse Time Center - 7447 H Avenue W, Kalamazoo, MI

$90

Lansing

Movie in the Park

6/12 | 9 p.m.

G.A.R. Island Park - 150 E Hamlin Street, Eaton Rapids, MI

Free

FunkFest 2026

6/12-6/13 | All Day

UrbanBeat Event Center - 1213 Turner Road, Lansing, MI

$5

East Lansing Pride

6/13 | 4 p.m.

Downtown - East Lansing, MI

Free