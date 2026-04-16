How-To Halloween
How-To Halloween
Set your phasers to fun because we’re celebrating the 60th anniversary of STAR TREK at the 12th annual How-To Halloween, a free outdoor festival featuring:
• Interactive Attractions
• Starship Bridge Experience
• Trick-or-Treating
• Creative Vendors
• Make-n-Takes
• Live Entertainment
• Character Meet-&-Greets
• Zombie Walk
• Costume Contests and more
Engage with the crew of the USS Tecumseh and groove to the music of the award winning power-pop band The Shake Ups performing live with their cartoon inspired hits!
There is also special programming inside Impression 5 Science Center (regular admission fee to enter) including our celebrity guest Rob Miller- a creature designer, master sculptor and FX make-up artist featured on the SyFy series Face Off!
Here are the details at a glance…
STARDATE: Saturday October 3, 2026 • 11am-5pm
SET COURSE: Impression 5 Science Center • Riverside Parking Lot
WARP FACTOR: FREE outside • Regular admission fee to enter i5 & REOlds
Beam up more info at https://how-tohalloween.com