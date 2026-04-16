Set your phasers to fun because we’re celebrating the 60th anniversary of STAR TREK at the 12th annual How-To Halloween, a free outdoor festival featuring:

• Interactive Attractions

• Starship Bridge Experience

• Trick-or-Treating

• Creative Vendors

• Make-n-Takes

• Live Entertainment

• Character Meet-&-Greets

• Zombie Walk

• Costume Contests and more

Engage with the crew of the USS Tecumseh and groove to the music of the award winning power-pop band The Shake Ups performing live with their cartoon inspired hits!

There is also special programming inside Impression 5 Science Center (regular admission fee to enter) including our celebrity guest Rob Miller- a creature designer, master sculptor and FX make-up artist featured on the SyFy series Face Off!

Here are the details at a glance…

STARDATE: Saturday October 3, 2026 • 11am-5pm

SET COURSE: Impression 5 Science Center • Riverside Parking Lot

WARP FACTOR: FREE outside • Regular admission fee to enter i5 & REOlds

Beam up more info at https://how-tohalloween.com