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Ian Maksin World- Acclaimed Cellist Live @ The Ypsilanti Performance Space

Ian Maksin World- Acclaimed Cellist Live @ The Ypsilanti Performance Space

Relax and embark on a global journey with world-acclaimed cellist, composer, and multilingual vocalist Ian Maksin, as he performs SONGS of LOVE & PEACE, an amazing multilingual journey in search of peace, healing and empowerment through music. Ian Maksin's soulful one-man-cello orchestra, paired and blended with his vibrant voice, explores a collection of traditional songs from different corners of the world, woven with original instrumental works. Performance is hosted in the stained glass glow of the historic Ypsilanti Performance Space.

Ypsilanti Performance Space
$30-40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ypsilanti Performance Space
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
ypsi.org

Artist Group Info

Ian Maksin
sarah@ypsi.org
https://ianmaksin.com/
Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48198
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
https://www.ypsi.org/maksin2026