Ian Maksin World- Acclaimed Cellist Live @ The Ypsilanti Performance Space

Relax and embark on a global journey with world-acclaimed cellist, composer, and multilingual vocalist Ian Maksin, as he performs SONGS of LOVE & PEACE, an amazing multilingual journey in search of peace, healing and empowerment through music. Ian Maksin's soulful one-man-cello orchestra, paired and blended with his vibrant voice, explores a collection of traditional songs from different corners of the world, woven with original instrumental works. Performance is hosted in the stained glass glow of the historic Ypsilanti Performance Space.