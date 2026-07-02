Invest360 Pitch Competition & Summit
Invest360 Pitch Competition & Summit
The 2026 summit will bring together venture capitalists, angel investors, and founders to explore investment trends and growth strategies and see pitches from 15 startups. Watch innovation in action as high-growth startups pitch for a chance at $50,000 investments in mobility, IT, and healthcare. Finalists compete for a bonus People’s Choice award — bringing the total prize pool to $200,000. Whether you’re an investor, founder, or tech enthusiast, this is your front-row seat to Michigan’s next big thing.
U-M Golf Course Clubhouse
$125 Early Bird ($150 After 8/3/26)
08:30 AM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor SPARK
(734) 761-9317
U-M Golf Course Clubhouse
500 E Stadium BlvdAnn Arbor, Michigan 48104