Join us for an unforgettable summer evening of live jazz, handcrafted cocktails, delicious grilled food, and great company at The Highland Room.

Experience the smooth sounds of an incredible live band featuring:

🎤 Vicha'e Nance – Vocals

🥁 NaTasha Williams – Drums

🎹 Twon Green – Keys

🎸 Scotty B – Bass

Whether you're a longtime jazz lover or simply looking for a unique night out, Jazz Under The Stars offers the perfect atmosphere to relax, connect, and enjoy live music in an intimate indoor and outdoor setting.

Your admission includes:

✔ Live Jazz Entertainment

✔ First Drink Included

✔ Access to Indoor & Outdoor Event Spaces

✔ Free On-Site Parking

✔ Grilled Food Available for Purchase

✔ Signature Cocktails & Specialty Drinks

📅 Friday, July 10, 2026

⏰ 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM (Door OPEN at 6 pm, Event starts PROMPTLY at 6:30PM)

📍 The Highland Room

13232 Woodward Ave.

Highland Park, MI 48203

🎟 General Admission: $15 (Includes First Drink)

Come enjoy an evening of jazz, cocktails, food, and good vibes under the stars. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot today.