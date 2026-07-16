Jonathan Turley: Rage and the Republic

Professor Jonathan Turley will be discussing his book, "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution". The New York Times bestseller has been described by former NPR editor Uri Berliner as “Jonathan Turley's birthday gift to America to mark its 250 years of independence... A wise guide to avoid wrecking the American project."

Turley explores the unique elements of the American Revolution in comparison to its counterpart in France. He discusses why one became the world’s oldest democracy and the other became the infamous “Terror.” That story is told with vivid stories of the personalities of the age, including Thomas Paine’s, who was one of two leading figures in both revolutions (the other being Lafayette).

Turley takes that rich history and asks whether the American Republic can survive the 21st Century.