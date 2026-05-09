The 2025 Planet Ant Home Team hit show is back by popular demand and ready to roar once more!

Welcome to Jurassic Park: The Musical, a hilarious, high-energy parody of the beloved 1993 classic film. When greedy billionaire John Hammond invites a group of scientists and his grandkids to preview his groundbreaking dinosaur theme park, he promises a safe, controlled experience (cue ominous music). But when the power fails and the dinosaurs are set loose…chaos, uh, follows.

Featuring all the iconic characters and some dinosaurs too, this goofy reimagining promises an unforgettable night full of nostalgia, laughs, and just the right amount of existential dread. Sparing no expense on low budget effects, and showcasing a score of genre-bending original songs, both fans and novices will find something to love. Hold onto your butts - for a prehistoric spectacle like no other! Get your tickets before they go extinct!

Jurassic Park: The Musical is not recommended for viewers under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Jurassic Park: The Musical contains Strong Language, Sexual Content, Death/Dying, Smoking, and Non-graphic depictions of Violence.

Written By: RJ Cach, Courtney Kamen, Katie McGraw, Nuverre Naami, Caitlyn Shea

Starring: RJ Cach, Mario Cadwell, Mary Consiglio, Jennifer Horne, Courtney Kamen, Brendan McCarthy, Nuverre Naami, Jake Russell, Caitlyn Shea, Will Shulak

Music By: John Duffy, Jennifer Horne, Adam Mercer

Directed By: Nuverre Naami

Asst Directed By: Alex Meitz, Dylan Mirsola

Stage Manager: Joey Morse

Props/Set Design By: Joey Morse, Troy Smith

Produced By: Chelsea Faiz

Choreography By: Courtney Kamen

Music Direction By: Jennifer Horne

Costumes By: Sue Durso

Video By: Aaron Johnstone

Poster By: Christy Annatiur

Show Dates/Times: April 24-26 May 1-3 May 8-9 Fridays and Saturdays 8pm Sundays