Taking place on August 28th and 29th at Honor Credit Union Stadium, this event combines two of the state’s biggest festivals into one high-energy weekend of food, drinks, and iconic live music. Kalapalooza offers a "crazy match-up" that pairs world-class comfort food with legendary musical acts across two distinct days:

🌮Friday, August 28th: Taco & Tequila Festival

The weekend kicks off with a celebration of spice and spirit. Attendees can sample a vast array of gourmet tacos and tequila pairings while enjoying a throwback hip-hop powerhouse lineup.

Headliner: Ying Yang Twins

Featuring: Twista

🧀Saturday, August 29th: Mac & Cheese Fest

The final Saturday of summer belongs to the cheesiest event in town. Featuring creative mac and cheese dishes from top local chefs and a heavy-hitting rock lineup.

Headliner: Buckcherry

Featuring: Sponge

Kalapalooza has something for everyone—from hip-hop fans to rock enthusiasts and every foodie in between.

Event Details & Tickets

Dates: August 28th – 29th, 2026

Location: Honor Credit Union Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Tickets: Information regarding ticket packages, two-day passes, and single-day tickets can be found at kalapaloozafest.com.

Want to get in first?

Join the Official Priority List now to unlock:

Pre-sale ticket access before the general public

Early access to tickets

First dibs on VIP packages and tasting tokens

🔗Head to kalapaloozafest.com to sign up!