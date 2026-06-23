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Kalapalooza

Kalapalooza

Taking place on August 28th and 29th at Honor Credit Union Stadium, this event combines two of the state’s biggest festivals into one high-energy weekend of food, drinks, and iconic live music. Kalapalooza offers a "crazy match-up" that pairs world-class comfort food with legendary musical acts across two distinct days:

🌮Friday, August 28th: Taco & Tequila Festival

The weekend kicks off with a celebration of spice and spirit. Attendees can sample a vast array of gourmet tacos and tequila pairings while enjoying a throwback hip-hop powerhouse lineup.

Headliner: Ying Yang Twins
Featuring: Twista
🧀Saturday, August 29th: Mac & Cheese Fest

The final Saturday of summer belongs to the cheesiest event in town. Featuring creative mac and cheese dishes from top local chefs and a heavy-hitting rock lineup.

Headliner: Buckcherry
Featuring: Sponge
Kalapalooza has something for everyone—from hip-hop fans to rock enthusiasts and every foodie in between.

Event Details & Tickets

Dates: August 28th – 29th, 2026
Location: Honor Credit Union Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI
Tickets: Information regarding ticket packages, two-day passes, and single-day tickets can be found at kalapaloozafest.com.
Want to get in first?

Join the Official Priority List now to unlock:
Pre-sale ticket access before the general public
Early access to tickets
First dibs on VIP packages and tasting tokens
🔗Head to kalapaloozafest.com to sign up!

Honor Credit Union Stadium
$45 - $135
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Get Tickets
Honor Credit Union Stadium
4400 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
https://www.kalapaloozafest.com/