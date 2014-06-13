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Kingdom of Wonders Circus

Kingdom of Wonders Circus

🏰 Step Into the Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus! ⚔️

June 13 & 14
3pm & 6pm!

Join us under the big top for a magical, family-friendly adventure filled with incredible acrobatics, aerial performances, comedy, and medieval mayhem!

The Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus invites audiences of all ages into an enchanted world of brave knights, mischievous witches, daring performers, and unexpected surprises. Follow the story as our heroes embark on a hilarious quest to rescue the princess, with thrilling circus acts and interactive entertainment along the way.

✨ Admission is completely FREE!

Reservations are encouraged to help us plan for seating, but no family will be turned away for being unable to pay. Optional donations are appreciated and help us continue bringing high-quality live entertainment to communities across America.

🎪 Fun for the entire family
⚔️ Medieval-themed circus adventure
🤸 Acrobatics, aerial acts, comedy, and more
👑 Approximately 90 minutes
🎟️ Free admission — donations optional
🪑 Seating is first come, first served

Reserve your free tickets at TheKingdomOfWonders.com and prepare for an unforgettable adventure under the big top!

Sandusky Fairgounds
Free Admission
03:00 PM - 08:15 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Kingdom of Wonders Circus
2019376062
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com

Artist Group Info

Jenna Pasechnick
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com
Sandusky Fairgounds
210 N. Dawson St
Sandusky, Michigan 48471
2019376062
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com