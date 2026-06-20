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Kingdom of Wonders FREE Circus

Kingdom of Wonders FREE Circus

🏰 Step Into the Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus! ⚔

June 27 - July 2
6pm Daily!
UP Fairgrounds: 2401 12th Ave N, Escanaba, MI 49829

Join us under the big top for a magical, family-friendly adventure filled with incredible acrobatics, aerial performances, comedy, and medieval mayhem!

The Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus invites audiences of all ages into an enchanted world of brave knights, mischievous witches, daring performers, and unexpected surprises. Follow the story as our heroes embark on a hilarious quest to rescue the princess, with thrilling circus acts and interactive entertainment along the way.

✨ Admission is completely FREE!

Reservations are encouraged to help us plan for seating.
Optional donations are appreciated and help us continue bringing high-quality live entertainment to communities across America.

🎪 Fun for the entire family
⚔ Medieval-themed circus adventure
🤸 Acrobatics, aerial acts, comedy, and more
👑 Approximately 90 minutes, with intermission
🎟 Free admission, donations optional
🪑 Seating is first come, first served

Reserve your free tickets at TheKingdomOfWonders.com and prepare for an unforgettable adventure under the big top!

UP Fairgrounds
Free Admission
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Kingdom of Wonders Circus
2019376062
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com

Artist Group Info

Jenna Pasechnick
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com
UP Fairgrounds
2401 12th Ave N
Escanaba, Michigan 49829
jpasechnick@icloud.com
thekingdomofwonders.com