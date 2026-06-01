Labyrinth/Laboratory Curator-Led Exhibition Tour

Join us for an exclusive exhibition tour of Labyrinth/Laboratory: Selections from the Cranbrook Collection, guided by one of the curators of the show. Largely focused on work produced since the 1960s, Labyrinth/Laboratory presents work by alumni and faculty of Cranbrook Academy of Art drawn from Cranbrook Art Museum’s permanent collection of over 8,000 objects, and places into dialogue various aesthetic, material, and conceptual connections across time by Academy artists.

Situated within our redesigned Upper Gallery, you’ll be guided through the exhibition, highlighting key objects, curatorial decision-making, and recent acquisitions to the permanent collection, as well as learning about the Academy of Art’s experimental and transformative pedagogical approach.

$22 a person, including museum admission. $5 for ArtMembers. Tours meet in Main Gallery, at the entrance to the exhibition.

Image: Guardians of the New Life (1987), Gerhardt Knodel (CAA, Artist-in-Residence, Fiber, 1970-1996; Director, 1995-2007)