Lakeside Celebration at Aurora on the Lake

Auorora on the Lake's annual Lakeside Celebration is back Friday, July 3. Start the Independence Day weekend on the lake with fresh Italian cuisine, drinks all night, live music on the patio and Union Lake's annual fireworks show right outside.

Dinner is available on standard reservations through the evening. At 8 p.m. the event goes 21-plus with a $25 cover at the door and a live band taking the patio stage at 8:30 p.m. Guests arriving by boat can take advantage of dock slips on site.