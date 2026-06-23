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Lakeside Celebration at Aurora on the Lake

Lakeside Celebration at Aurora on the Lake

Auorora on the Lake's annual Lakeside Celebration is back Friday, July 3. Start the Independence Day weekend on the lake with fresh Italian cuisine, drinks all night, live music on the patio and Union Lake's annual fireworks show right outside.

Dinner is available on standard reservations through the evening. At 8 p.m. the event goes 21-plus with a $25 cover at the door and a live band taking the patio stage at 8:30 p.m. Guests arriving by boat can take advantage of dock slips on site.

Aurora on the Lake
$25 cover charge applies to all guests after 8pm
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aurora on the Lake
tel:+12483606650
info@auroraitaliana.com
https://auroraitaliana.com/events/july-3rd-lakeside-celebration
Aurora on the Lake
323 Union Lake Rd
Commerce Twp, Michigan 48382
248-360-6650
info@auroraitaliana.com
https://auroraitaliana.com/events/july-3rd-lakeside-celebration