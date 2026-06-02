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LGBTQ Lansing history zine

LGBTQ Lansing history zine

Calling all volunteers interested in Lansing LGBTQ+ history!
We’re creating a Lansing LGBTQ+ History Zine Creation Team to help collect stories, photos, memories, timelines, art, and local history for a community-made zine.
Join us for our first volunteer gathering:
Saturday, June 20
11:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Everybody Reads
Lansing, Michigan
You do not need to be a historian or professional writer to join. We welcome storytellers, artists, researchers, organizers, readers, designers, and anyone who cares about preserving and sharing local LGBTQ+ history.
Come learn more, meet other volunteers, and help us imagine what this zine can become. Please share with anyone who may be interested!
#LansingMI #LansingLGBTQ #LGBTQHistory #QueerHistory #ZineMaking #CommunityHistory #MichiganLGBTQ #EverybodyReads #LocalHistory #VolunteerOpportunity

Everybody Reads
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Frank Vaca
vacaafrank@gmail.com
Everybody Reads
2019 east Michigan ave
Lansing, Michigan 48933