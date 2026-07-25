Lowell Arts Presents: Fallasburg Arts Festival

Lowell Arts presents the 58th annual Fallasburg Arts Festival

​​Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Festival

The event features 100 unique fine arts and fine crafts booths, food booths, children's craft area, craft demonstrations, and music performed on an outdoor stage. This 2-day arts festival is held in picturesque Fallasburg Park, located approximately 20 miles east of Grand Rapids in Lowell, MI. The event is FREE. Parking is $5 per car.

Date & Times: September 19 & 20, 2026

Saturday 10am–5pm & Sunday 10am–4pm

Location: Fallasburg Park

1124 Fallasburg Park Drive Lowell, MI 49331​

Visit https://www.lowellarts.org/fallasburg-arts-festival for festival details.