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Lowell Arts Presents: Fallasburg Arts Festival

Lowell Arts Presents: Fallasburg Arts Festival

Lowell Arts presents the 58th annual Fallasburg Arts Festival
​​Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Festival
The event features 100 unique fine arts and fine crafts booths, food booths, children's craft area, craft demonstrations, and music performed on an outdoor stage. This 2-day arts festival is held in picturesque Fallasburg Park, located approximately 20 miles east of Grand Rapids in Lowell, MI. The event is FREE. Parking is $5 per car.

Date & Times: September 19 & 20, 2026
Saturday 10am–5pm & Sunday 10am–4pm

Location: Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Park Drive Lowell, MI 49331​

Visit https://www.lowellarts.org/fallasburg-arts-festival for festival details.

Fallasburg Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Lowell Arts
(616) 897-8545
info@lowellartsmi.org
https://www.lowellarts.org/gallery-exhibits/unexpected-choices
Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Rd
Lowell, Michigan 49331
616-897-8545
info@lowellartsmi.org
https://www.lowellartsmi.org/fallasburg-arts-festival