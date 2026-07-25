Lowell Arts Presents: Fallasburg Arts Festival
Lowell Arts Presents: Fallasburg Arts Festival
Lowell Arts presents the 58th annual Fallasburg Arts Festival
Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Festival
The event features 100 unique fine arts and fine crafts booths, food booths, children's craft area, craft demonstrations, and music performed on an outdoor stage. This 2-day arts festival is held in picturesque Fallasburg Park, located approximately 20 miles east of Grand Rapids in Lowell, MI. The event is FREE. Parking is $5 per car.
Date & Times: September 19 & 20, 2026
Saturday 10am–5pm & Sunday 10am–4pm
Location: Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Park Drive Lowell, MI 49331
Visit https://www.lowellarts.org/fallasburg-arts-festival for festival details.
Fallasburg Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lowell Arts
(616) 897-8545
info@lowellartsmi.org
Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg RdLowell, Michigan 49331
616-897-8545
info@lowellartsmi.org