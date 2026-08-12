Macbitches by Sophie McIntosh
Macbitches by Sophie McIntosh
About: When freshman acting major Hailey unexpectedly scores the coveted role of Lady Macbeth, her upperclassmen rivals immediately invite her over to “celebrate.” As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the young women interrogate their own ambitions as well as the power structures that have shaped their education—and when the night spirals into violent and shocking acts of betrayal, they come to learn that what’s done cannot be undone.
CAST
HAILEY HUDSON-Maryannna Lauter
RACHEL LABEAU-iyla a. stebbins
ALEXIS "LEXI" LAPP-Princess Beyoncé Jones
CAM WITKOWSKI-Madi Burt
PIPER BELL-Aaliyah Flint
PRODUCTION TEAM
iyla a. stebbins, Director
Abby Grant, Stage Manager
Noah Askew, Assistant Stage Manager
Luke Anderson, Lighting Designer
Jwymon Williams, Sound Designer
Run Time: 90 minutes, no intermission
Content Warning: This production contains profanity, violence, substance abuse, and discussions of sexual content and mental illness.
Macbitches is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com