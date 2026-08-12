Macbitches by Sophie McIntosh

About: When freshman acting major Hailey unexpectedly scores the coveted role of Lady Macbeth, her upperclassmen rivals immediately invite her over to “celebrate.” As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the young women interrogate their own ambitions as well as the power structures that have shaped their education—and when the night spirals into violent and shocking acts of betrayal, they come to learn that what’s done cannot be undone.

CAST

HAILEY HUDSON-Maryannna Lauter

RACHEL LABEAU-iyla a. stebbins

ALEXIS "LEXI" LAPP-Princess Beyoncé Jones

CAM WITKOWSKI-Madi Burt

PIPER BELL-Aaliyah Flint

PRODUCTION TEAM

iyla a. stebbins, Director

Abby Grant, Stage Manager

Noah Askew, Assistant Stage Manager

Luke Anderson, Lighting Designer

Jwymon Williams, Sound Designer

Run Time: 90 minutes, no intermission

Content Warning: This production contains profanity, violence, substance abuse, and discussions of sexual content and mental illness.

Macbitches is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com