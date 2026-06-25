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Mango Gives Back Summer Giveaway

Mango Gives Back Summer Giveaway

Mango Gives Back Summer Giveaway

Date & Time:
July 25, 2026, 9AM to 9PM

Location:
Mango Cannabis New Buffalo, 10227 US-12, New Buffalo, MI 49117

Event Description:
Summer celebrations are in full swing at Mango Cannabis New Buffalo! Mark your calendar for the Mango Gives Back Summer Giveaway- one of the biggest giveaways in the region! Enter for a chance to win a 2-year car lease plus $5,000 in cash and enjoy a full day of free food trucks, major deals and giveaways. Whether you're a local or passing through one of the Midwest's hottest vacation destinations, this is a Mango celebration you won't want to miss!

Mango Cannabis New Buffalo
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Mango Cannabis New Buffalo
Mango Cannabis New Buffalo, 10227 US-12, New Buffalo, MI 49117
New Buffalo, Michigan 49117