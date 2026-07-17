Suicide named as cause of death for women's prison inmate, 1 of 4 who died in 2-month span

The Michigan Department of Corrections on Friday released the autopsy report for another of the four women who died within a two-month span while incarcerated at the state’s only women’s prison this year.

According to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner, 36-year-old Ashley Hoath died by suicide from an aspirin overdose on June 6. Hoath's death happened in the emergency department at Trinity Health Hospital in Ann Arbor several hours after she was transferred from the medical unit at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Hoath was the third of four women inmates who died between May 13 and July 2, and the deaths have stoked anger about conditions inside the prison.

Tina Stoll, who was incarcerated at WHV alongside Hoath, noted that there were clear warning signs before Hoath's death.

"People saying, look, she's talking different. She's talking like she's saying goodbye and thanking people for being there for her," Stoll said.

MDOC officials emphasized that the Bureau of Health Care Services provides comprehensive mental health treatments and services to all incarcerated people. According to a press release from the MDOC, these services include "crisis intervention, segregation monitoring, suicide prevention services, assessment, identification and referral for treatment and more."

Prior to Hoath's death, 28 year old Khaira Howard and 57 year old Rebecca Fackler passed away in May. And Dalephenia Jones died afterwards in July.

Only Howard's autopsy has been released. She died days before her scheduled release due to a blood clot to the lung. The other deaths are still under investigation.

The department says they are "committed to transparency" as investigations into the other recent deaths at WHV are still ongoing.

Following the release of the report, advocates were questioning the conditions inside the facility, specifically the alleged black mold exposure.

In response to the public scrutiny, MDOC released third party environmental testing conducted in 2022 and 2026 which reveal the mold within the facility was "within normal range".