Just over fifty years ago, a groundbreaking moment changed the course of history. On

October 7, 1975, President Gerald Ford signed Public Law 94-106, opening enrollment

to women at all US service academies.

Hear how that moment impacted Kathleen Kornahrens and her fellow graduates, as she relays her experience as a member of the first class to include women at the US Air Force Academy, over half a century later. She will be joined by her classmate Colonel Gail Colvin, USAF (Ret.) to examine the legacy of President Ford’s signature.

Following the talk there will be a sale and signing of Kornharen’s book, "“Bring Me Men…”

Brought Women: Marching with the First Female Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy".