The 4th Annual Metro Detroit Women's Expo. New Venue! Join us at the newly remodeled Macomb Sport & Expo Center. Free Parking! From local favorites to brands you’re about to fall in love with, we'll have 200+ booths of shopping and entertainment fun. Samples, demos, and giveaways. Shopping, beauty, wellness, fashion, health, food, make & take crafts, and so much more! Friday through Sunday, October 2-4. More info at www.kohlerexpo.com.