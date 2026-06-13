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Metro Detroit Women's Expo

Metro Detroit Women's Expo

The 4th Annual Metro Detroit Women's Expo. New Venue! Join us at the newly remodeled Macomb Sport & Expo Center. Free Parking! From local favorites to brands you’re about to fall in love with, we'll have 200+ booths of shopping and entertainment fun. Samples, demos, and giveaways. Shopping, beauty, wellness, fashion, health, food, make & take crafts, and so much more! Friday through Sunday, October 2-4. More info at www.kohlerexpo.com.

Macomb Sports & Expo Center - Macomb Community College South Campus
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kohler Expos, Inc.
616-532-8833
Exhibit@KohlerExpo.com
http://Kohlerexpo.com
Macomb Sports & Expo Center - Macomb Community College South Campus
14500 E. 12 Mile Road
Warren, Michigan 48088
support@kohlerexpo.com
www.kohlerexpo.com