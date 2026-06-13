Metro Detroit Women's Expo
Metro Detroit Women's Expo
The 4th Annual Metro Detroit Women's Expo. New Venue! Join us at the newly remodeled Macomb Sport & Expo Center. Free Parking! From local favorites to brands you’re about to fall in love with, we'll have 200+ booths of shopping and entertainment fun. Samples, demos, and giveaways. Shopping, beauty, wellness, fashion, health, food, make & take crafts, and so much more! Friday through Sunday, October 2-4. More info at www.kohlerexpo.com.
Macomb Sports & Expo Center - Macomb Community College South Campus
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kohler Expos, Inc.
616-532-8833
Exhibit@KohlerExpo.com
Macomb Sports & Expo Center - Macomb Community College South Campus
14500 E. 12 Mile RoadWarren, Michigan 48088
support@kohlerexpo.com