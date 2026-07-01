MJR Sensory Friendly Films

Sensory Friendly showtimes are designed to feature brighter house lights, lowered volume, and open captions while also providing an opportunity for moviegoers to bring in their own personal devices, along with any food times for those with dietary restrictions.

Time: First Showings of the Day – Time will vary by location.

Locations: MJR Troy, MJR Universal, MJR Marketplace, MJR Partridge Creek, MJR Waterford, MJR Chesterfield, MJR Westland, MJR Southgate, MJR Brighton, MJR Adrian

FILM SCHEUDLE:

Saturday, July 4 - Minions & Monsters

Saturday, July 11 – Moana (Live Action)

Saturday, August 1 – Spider-Man: Brand New Day