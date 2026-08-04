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Motown Museum Bass Day

Motown Museum Bass Day

Join us on Saturday, August 15, from 12–4 p.m. for Detroit Bass Day 2026 as we honor Motown bass icon James Jamerson, present the ICON Award to the legendary Paul Riser Sr, and celebrate the bass of Motor City Music.

Come Plug & Play with Detroit bassists at the Esther Gordy Edwards Centre for Excellence as they take us on a one-of-a-kind Psychedelic Soul Mega Jam, performing classic Motown hits that helped define the psychedelic soul era. Can you dig it?!

Featuring special performances by Kern Brantley, Emily Rogers, Red Campbell, Brad Russell, Drey Skonie, The Temptations Revue featuring Paul Williams Jr., Gator Moore, Red Campbell, Condido Live, and more!

Esther Gordy Edwards Centre for Excellence
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Motown Museum
(313) 875-2264
https://www.motownmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

kmamo@identitypr.com
Esther Gordy Edwards Centre for Excellence
2550 W Grand Blvd
Detroit, Michigan 48208
(313) 875-2264