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Much Ado About Nothing Presented by Brevity Shakespeare

Much Ado About Nothing Presented by Brevity Shakespeare

Beatrice and Benedick: the original rom-com. They hate each other, they love each other, they hate each other, they come around. There's something wrong with this play, though. Hero never takes Claudio to task, and he really deserves it. This production addresses that, with additional text from Canadian playwright Erin Shields. You won't want to miss this special production directed by Lydia Carey and starring Efe Osagie and Cameron Graham. Hosted in the historic Ypsilanti Performance Space for two weekends May 22-24 and May 29-31

The Ypsilanti Performance Space
$10-15
Every week through May 31, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 03:50 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 08:50 PM
Saturday: 02:30 PM - 03:50 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 08:50 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brevity Shakespeare
brevityshakes@gmail.com
https://brevityshakes.org/
The Ypsilanti Performance Space
218 N. Adams St
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197
7342529774
hello@ypsi.org
https://www.ypsi.org/brevityshakespeare