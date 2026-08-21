Negative Space: An Exhibition of Unrealized Public Sculpture
Negative Space: An Exhibition of Unrealized Public Sculpture
Curated by Veronica Bielat, "Negative Space" is an exhibition exploring the unrealized possibilities of public sculpture. Through proposal maquettes, renderings and documentation, the exhibition reconstructs a landscape of absence and provides us with an opportunity to experience these works. “Negative Space” asks visitors to consider how public space is shaped not only by what is built, but also by what is refused.
Participating artists:
Mark Beltchenko, Richard Bennett, Sierra Chadwick, Aaron Deshields, Sergio De Giusti, M Saffell Gardner, Ray Katz, Kathyrose Pizzo, Lois Teicher, Foster Willey
Opening Reception: Friday, August 28th 5-8pm
Exhibition on view: August 28-September 26th, 2026
Detroit Artists Market
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward AveDetroit, Michigan 48201
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org