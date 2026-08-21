Negative Space: An Exhibition of Unrealized Public Sculpture

Curated by Veronica Bielat, "Negative Space" is an exhibition exploring the unrealized possibilities of public sculpture. Through proposal maquettes, renderings and documentation, the exhibition reconstructs a landscape of absence and provides us with an opportunity to experience these works. “Negative Space” asks visitors to consider how public space is shaped not only by what is built, but also by what is refused.

Participating artists:

Mark Beltchenko, Richard Bennett, Sierra Chadwick, Aaron Deshields, Sergio De Giusti, M Saffell Gardner, Ray Katz, Kathyrose Pizzo, Lois Teicher, Foster Willey

Opening Reception: Friday, August 28th 5-8pm

Exhibition on view: August 28-September 26th, 2026