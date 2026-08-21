© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Negative Space: An Exhibition of Unrealized Public Sculpture

Negative Space: An Exhibition of Unrealized Public Sculpture

Curated by Veronica Bielat, "Negative Space" is an exhibition exploring the unrealized possibilities of public sculpture. Through proposal maquettes, renderings and documentation, the exhibition reconstructs a landscape of absence and provides us with an opportunity to experience these works. “Negative Space” asks visitors to consider how public space is shaped not only by what is built, but also by what is refused.

Participating artists:

Mark Beltchenko, Richard Bennett, Sierra Chadwick, Aaron Deshields, Sergio De Giusti, M Saffell Gardner, Ray Katz, Kathyrose Pizzo, Lois Teicher, Foster Willey

Opening Reception: Friday, August 28th 5-8pm

Exhibition on view: August 28-September 26th, 2026

Detroit Artists Market
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.

Event Supported By

Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48201
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org/art-for-the-holidays-2025/