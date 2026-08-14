NEI & City Institute Host Small Business Social Hour

Join NEI with City Institute featuring Dearborn for our Small Business Social Hour Series on Thursday, August 20 from 4-7 PM at the Tejara Innovation Hub! We are excited to be partnering with ACCESS and the Arab American Women's Business Council for this event.

Enjoy food from amazing local businesses across Dearborn.

This event series supports small businesses throughout Metro Detroit by bringing small business owners together to mix, mingle and move their businesses forward, and to highlight the stories of the unique small businesses that are the backbone of the city.

Gather with fellow entrepreneurs, founders, small business owners and ecosystem supporters at a new Metro Detroit neighborhood and small business each month!

