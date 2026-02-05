Paint & Pour Parties in Ypsilanti for Adults, Teens and Kids

Tipsy Ypsi offers public events throughout the week and private events anytime. With over a 14 years of Paint & Pour Party experience, we’ve developed a creative night on the town that combines art and entertainment! Grab a drink and a brush and follow along as we walk you, step-by-step, through the evening’s featured painting.

Events run for approximately 2-3 hours with FREQUENT sip breaks. You will leave with a painting that is uniquely yours, and you’ll be amazed at the art you can bring to life.

We are NOT a franchise/chain, we do things Detroit style.

Support your local artists!