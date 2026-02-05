Paint & Pour Parties in Ypsilanti for Adults, Teens and Kids
Paint & Pour Parties in Ypsilanti for Adults, Teens and Kids
Tipsy Ypsi offers public events throughout the week and private events anytime. With over a 14 years of Paint & Pour Party experience, we’ve developed a creative night on the town that combines art and entertainment! Grab a drink and a brush and follow along as we walk you, step-by-step, through the evening’s featured painting.
Events run for approximately 2-3 hours with FREQUENT sip breaks. You will leave with a painting that is uniquely yours, and you’ll be amazed at the art you can bring to life.
We are NOT a franchise/chain, we do things Detroit style.
Support your local artists!
Tipsy Ypsi - Paint & Pour
$25-$45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2030.
Event Supported By
Tipsy Ypsi - Paint & Pour
7344808095
info@tipsyypsi.com
Artist Group Info
Miguel P
info@tipsyypsi.com
Tipsy Ypsi - Paint & Pour
5 S. Washington StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
7344808095
info@tipsyypsi.com