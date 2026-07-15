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party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party

party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party

Inspired by the romance, chaos, and late-night college energy of the hit sports-romance universe Off Campus is the ultimate dance party for the girls who fell for hockey players, house parties and messy love stories. We’ll be spinning the soundtrack and pop fan favorites, the kind of songs that that belong at a Briar U hockey party. Plus, visuals from the series playing on screen all night for the full Off Campus experience. 🏒

The Loving Touch
$26.49
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

party iconic. Presents - Off Campus Dance Party
248-820-5596
jesse@wabcoindustries.com
The Loving Touch
22634 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, Michigan 48220
248-820-5596
tori@absenceofproof.com
https://thelovingtouchferndale.com/