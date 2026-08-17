The PDGA Pro Disc Golf World Championships, one of the biggest events in professional disc golf, is headed to Kensington Metropark August 26-30, 2026. More than 300 athletes will compete across the iconic Toboggan course and the expanded Black Locust Worlds layout.

Whether you’re already a disc golf fan or simply looking for a unique summer experience, Worlds at Kensington promises to be one of the biggest outdoor events of the year. Visitors can also enjoy a full Family Fun Zone featuring a rock climbing wall, zip line, obstacle course, food trucks, a mini disc golf course, and a massive 100,000-piece interactive LEGO build where guests can help recreate the Toboggan course brick by brick.

Fans can choose from a variety of ticket options, including single-day and weekly general admission passes, daily VIP experiences and multi-day VIP packages. Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult. A Metroparks vehicle pass is also required for entry.

