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PDGA Pro Disc Golf World Championships

PDGA Pro Disc Golf World Championships

The PDGA Pro Disc Golf World Championships, one of the biggest events in professional disc golf, is headed to Kensington Metropark August 26-30, 2026. More than 300 athletes will compete across the iconic Toboggan course and the expanded Black Locust Worlds layout.

Whether you’re already a disc golf fan or simply looking for a unique summer experience, Worlds at Kensington promises to be one of the biggest outdoor events of the year. Visitors can also enjoy a full Family Fun Zone featuring a rock climbing wall, zip line, obstacle course, food trucks, a mini disc golf course, and a massive 100,000-piece interactive LEGO build where guests can help recreate the Toboggan course brick by brick.

Fans can choose from a variety of ticket options, including single-day and weekly general admission passes, daily VIP experiences and multi-day VIP packages. Children 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult. A Metroparks vehicle pass is also required for entry.

Kensington Metropark
$10-$125
07:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Huron-Clinton Metroparks
angel@momentstrategies.com
https://www.metroparks.com/disc-golf-world-championships-coming-to-kensington-this-august/
Kensington Metropark
4570 Huron River Pkwy
Milford, Michigan 48380
7342163958
mark@integrityshows.com
intshows.com/k