Peach Wellness Bag™ Community Conversation
Peach Wellness Bag™ Community Conversation
This event will focus on mental health, healthy coping strategies, and connecting our community with local resources. We hope you can help us spread the word by featuring this event on your community calendar or in your listings.
Okland Church of Christ
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Peaches and Cream Foundation
Philadelphia: 267-888-5099 Georgia: 706-760-6779 Toll Free: 888-707-7038
info@peachesandcream.org
Artist Group Info
N/ a
Okland Church of Christ
23333 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48033Southfield , Michigan 48033
3138992384
faithmcclain8@gmail.com