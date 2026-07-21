Plant Science 2026

We are delighted to invite you to join us at our upcoming World Congress on Plant Science, Biotechnology & Sustainability, scheduled to take place from March 25–26, 2027, in London, UK. Centered around the theme “Innovating for a Greener Future: Research, Technology & Sustainable Solutions for Planetary Health,” this prestigious international congress will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, industry professionals, policymakers, innovators, and emerging scholars from across the globe to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in plant science, biotechnology, and environmental sustainability.