Plant Science 2026
Plant Science 2026
We are delighted to invite you to join us at our upcoming World Congress on Plant Science, Biotechnology & Sustainability, scheduled to take place from March 25–26, 2027, in London, UK. Centered around the theme “Innovating for a Greener Future: Research, Technology & Sustainable Solutions for Planetary Health,” this prestigious international congress will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, industry professionals, policymakers, innovators, and emerging scholars from across the globe to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in plant science, biotechnology, and environmental sustainability.
Sofitel London Heathrow | UK
$349-$849
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 25 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Vartus Group
plantscience@vartusconference.com
Artist Group Info
Sia paul
plantscience@vartusconference.com
Sofitel London Heathrow | UK
Terminal 5London Heathrow Airport, Indiana TW6 2GD
2122208889
plantscience@vartusconference.com