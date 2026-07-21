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Plant Science 2026

Plant Science 2026

We are delighted to invite you to join us at our upcoming World Congress on Plant Science, Biotechnology & Sustainability, scheduled to take place from March 25–26, 2027, in London, UK. Centered around the theme “Innovating for a Greener Future: Research, Technology & Sustainable Solutions for Planetary Health,” this prestigious international congress will bring together leading scientists, researchers, academicians, industry professionals, policymakers, innovators, and emerging scholars from across the globe to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in plant science, biotechnology, and environmental sustainability.

Sofitel London Heathrow | UK
$349-$849
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 25 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vartus Group
plantscience@vartusconference.com
Vartus Group

Artist Group Info

Sia paul
plantscience@vartusconference.com
https://vartusconferences.com/plant-science
Sofitel London Heathrow | UK
Terminal 5
London Heathrow Airport, Indiana TW6 2GD
2122208889
plantscience@vartusconference.com
https://vartusconferences.com/plant-science