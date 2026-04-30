Pour on the Shore 2026

An Unforgettable Evening on the Water

Whether you're a wine connoisseur, a beer lover, or simply looking for the perfect summer night out, Pour on the Shore delivers an experience unlike any other in the Metro Detroit area. Enjoy wine, beer, spirits, music, local vendors, great food, and the kind of warm community energy that makes Novi such a special place to call home.

Perfect for: Date nights · Friend groups · Wine & beer enthusiasts · Community celebrations

🎟️ What's Included per Ticket

✅ 4 Drink tickets to enjoy wine, beer, and spirits served by professional bartenders. Beer, Cider or wine =1 Drink ticket. Bourbon or Spririts = 2 Drink tickets

✅ Live music and entertainment

✅ Live art installation: watch a local artist paint an original work in real time against the lakefront backdrop. The finished piece will be auctioned to benefit the Novi Parks Foundation.

✅ Photo booth with stunning Walled Lake views

✅ Fresh gourmet popcorn stand, the perfect lakeside snack

✅ 1 Food ticket to experience our strolling food stations curated with American favorites, vegan and vegetarian options, on-site chefs, and a vendor marketplace

✅ Complimentary shuttle service from Emagine – Novi (no on-site parking)

✅ Every ticket directly supports Novi's parks and green spaces

🎨 More Than Just a Tasting Event

Pour on the Shore is a full sensory celebration. Snap photos at our lakefront photo booth, stroll the grounds with a glass of wine and freshly popped popcorn, and stop to watch a featured local artist create an original painting live throughout the evening. It is the kind of night you talk about all summer long.

📍 Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, July 24, 2026, Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM 📌 Location: Pavilion Shore Park, Novi, MI (Walled Lake Lakefront) 🔞 Age Requirement: 21+ only valid ID required at entry

🌧️ Rain Plan

In the event of inclement weather, Pour on the Shore will be relocated to the Novi Civic Center. Follow the Novi Parks Foundation on Facebook for real-time weather updates and announcements.

🚌 Parking and Shuttle Information

There is no on-site parking at Pavilion Shore Park. Park at Emagine. Novi (44425 W. Twelve Mile Road at Fountain Walk). Complimentary shuttles depart from the south side circular drive and run continuously all evening, dropping you right at the event.

💚 Every Ticket Makes a Difference

This isn't just a night out;, it's a celebration of community. All proceeds directly benefit the Novi Parks Foundation, whose mission is to preserve, enhance, and expand the parks and green spaces that define life in Novi, Michigan. When you raise a glass at Pour on the Shore, you're investing in the beauty of your own backyard.

⚠️ Tickets Are Limited — Secure Your Spot Today!

🎟️Tickets will sell out fast. Be the first to know when they drop by following us on social media and checking back here on Eventbrite.Pour on the Shore | Novi Parks Foundation | Novi, Michigan | Outdoor Wine & Beer Festival | Walled Lake | Live Art | Photo Booth | Metro Detroit Summer Events