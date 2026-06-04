Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 5-7)

It’s the first week of June and the sun is out! If you need some ideas to get you outside in the warmth and sunshine, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Davison Festival of Flags

6/3-6/7 | All Day

Lake Callis Recreation Complex - 1152 N Gale Road, Davison, MI

$30

Owosso Curwood Festival

6/4-6/7 | All Day

Downtown - Owosso, MI

Free

Love Ludington Street Party

6/5 | 6 p.m.

Downtown - Ludington, MI

Free

The Michigan Lavender Festival

6/5-6/7 | All Day

Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds - 195 Midway Street, Imlay City, MI

$12.51

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Ann Arbor Black Film Festival

6/5-6/7 | All Day

Various Locations - Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Ann Arbor African American Festival

6/6 | All Day

E Ann Street & Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Art, Beer, & Wine Festival

6/6 | 2-6 p.m.

Ella Sharp Museum - 3225 4th Street, Jackson, MI

Prices Vary

Peony Bloom

6/6-6/7 | All Day

W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, Nichols Arboretum - 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Kesha - The Freedom Tour

6/5 | 7 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI

Prices Vary

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners

6/5-6/7 | Times Vary

Comerica Park

Prices Vary

Wagner, Tchaikovsky, and Strauss

6/5-6/7 | Times Vary

Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Decks on Deck: Yacht Rock Edition

6/7 | 6 p.m.

The Detroit Princess Riverboat - 131 Atwater Street, Detroit, MI

$71.21

Grand Rapids

Legally Blonde

6/5-6/28 | Time Vary

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Sunset Cinema Opening Weekend

6/6 | 8 p.m.

Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Hippie Fest

6/6-6/7 | All Day

Treetoad Family Farm - 1650 N Johnson Road, Trufant, MI

$26.75

Kalamazoo

Into the Woods

6/4-6/14 | Times Vary

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo Institute of Art Fair

6/5-6/6 | All Day

Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Kalamazoo Pride

6/5-6/6 | All Day

Arcadia Creek Festival Place - 145 E Water Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Art on the Mall

6/5-6/6 | All Day

Kalamazoo Mall - 230 N Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Seussical

6/4-6/7 | Times Vary

Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

$25

Twilight Adventures

6/5 | 6 p.m.

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI

$20

Pumpstock Music Festival

6/6 | 2 p.m.

Bailey Park - 300 Bailey Street, East Lansing, MI

Free