Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (June 5-7)
It’s the first week of June and the sun is out! If you need some ideas to get you outside in the warmth and sunshine, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Davison Festival of Flags
6/3-6/7 | All Day
Lake Callis Recreation Complex - 1152 N Gale Road, Davison, MI
$30
Owosso Curwood Festival
6/4-6/7 | All Day
Downtown - Owosso, MI
Free
Love Ludington Street Party
6/5 | 6 p.m.
Downtown - Ludington, MI
Free
The Michigan Lavender Festival
6/5-6/7 | All Day
Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds - 195 Midway Street, Imlay City, MI
$12.51
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Ann Arbor Black Film Festival
6/5-6/7 | All Day
Various Locations - Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Ann Arbor African American Festival
6/6 | All Day
E Ann Street & Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
6/6 | 2-6 p.m.
Ella Sharp Museum - 3225 4th Street, Jackson, MI
Prices Vary
Peony Bloom
6/6-6/7 | All Day
W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, Nichols Arboretum - 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
Kesha - The Freedom Tour
6/5 | 7 p.m.
Pine Knob Music Theatre - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
Prices Vary
Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners
6/5-6/7 | Times Vary
Comerica Park
Prices Vary
Wagner, Tchaikovsky, and Strauss
6/5-6/7 | Times Vary
Orchestra Hall - 3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Decks on Deck: Yacht Rock Edition
6/7 | 6 p.m.
The Detroit Princess Riverboat - 131 Atwater Street, Detroit, MI
$71.21
Grand Rapids
Legally Blonde
6/5-6/28 | Time Vary
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre - 30 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Sunset Cinema Opening Weekend
6/6 | 8 p.m.
Studio Park Piazza - 123 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Hippie Fest
6/6-6/7 | All Day
Treetoad Family Farm - 1650 N Johnson Road, Trufant, MI
$26.75
Kalamazoo
Into the Woods
6/4-6/14 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo Institute of Art Fair
6/5-6/6 | All Day
Bronson Park - 200 S Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Kalamazoo Pride
6/5-6/6 | All Day
Arcadia Creek Festival Place - 145 E Water Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Art on the Mall
6/5-6/6 | All Day
Kalamazoo Mall - 230 N Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Seussical
6/4-6/7 | Times Vary
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$25
Twilight Adventures
6/5 | 6 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$20
Pumpstock Music Festival
6/6 | 2 p.m.
Bailey Park - 300 Bailey Street, East Lansing, MI
Free
Chalk of the Town
6/6-6/7 | 12 p.m.
Old Town - 218 E Cesar Chavez Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free