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Ranch Tock Rodeo

Ranch Tock Rodeo

The Ranch Rock Rodeo is 989 Productions’ signature event, bringing together the excitement of rodeo competition, live entertainment, vendors, food, and family fun. Guests can experience both a Ranch Rodeo, where working cowboys compete in authentic ranch-style events, and a Professional Rodeo featuring talented competitors from across the United States and Canada.

In addition to rodeo action, visitors can enjoy live music, local vendors, food trucks, and a welcoming atmosphere that makes the Ranch Rock Rodeo one of the area’s most anticipated local events.

Eagle Park Fairgrounds
$20.00 for rodeo
05:00 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

989 Productions
9896401669
kylefullhart@hotmail.com
989productions.com
Eagle Park Fairgrounds
15331 S Grange Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48879
9896401669
989Productions.com